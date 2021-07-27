OBITUARY: Phyliss Louise Ramsey Queen

Phyliss Louise Ramsey Queen, 85, of Cherokee, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born on May 19, 1936 in Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Milburn and Elizabeth Ramsey. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Verna Bradley and Sally Hooper; a daughter, Wilma Jean; and by her husband, Jacob Queen.

She is survived by her six children, Mack (Mary) Bradley, Linda K. Bradley, Bill Bradley, Gerri Bradley, Sharon Smith, and Freeman A. (Teresa) Bradley; 10 grandchildren, Charlene (Tom) Armatige, Mitchell Frizzell, Crystal Bradley, Freeman (John) Bradley, Amanda (Valentine) Bradley, Brandon Bradley, Tonya (Mike) Walk, A.J.Owle, Phyllip Pannell, and Cody Pannell; along with 16 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

The family would like to invite all extended family and friends for a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, July 31 at Phyllis’ home, 49 Hilda Queen Rd, Whittier from 7 p.m. until.