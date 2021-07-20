OBITUARY: Louise Mabel Maney

Louise Mabel Maney, 83, Beloved wife of the late Jesse Anderson Maney Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Bluff City, Tenn. She was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Mrs. Maney loved children and if you were ever one of “her Sunday School Kids”, know that you were loved and remember the things she taught you.

Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse; her mother, Ada Nelson Morrell; several brothers and sisters; two daughters, Louise M. Maney II and Jenny Fay Wilson; and two grandchildren, Lee Ann Carty and Bubba Maney.

Surviving Louise are granddaughter, Beth Maney Click; sons, Jerry, Greg, Sam, and Junior Maney; daughters, Rosa Maney, Ann Coggins, and Malissa Dover and their significant others. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, one brother, four sisters, and a special friend of the family, Robert Hornbuckle.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 2 p.m. Pastor Greg Morgan will be officiating. Burial will be on the Mountain on Mink Branch. Please wear appropriate footwear if you plan to attend the burial.

Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.

The family also requests no Lilies.

Pallbearers will be Shaun Click, Dale Maney, Robert Hornbuckle, Greg Maney, Jr. Maney, and Dakota Maney.

Crisp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.