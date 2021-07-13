OBITUARY: Katie Johnson

Katie Johnson, 64, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born in Swain County on Aug. 13, 1956 to the late Cecelia Driver Johnson and Charles Johnson. She worked for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians as a cook and childcare provider for over 30 years. She was a graduate from Cherokee High School and was a Cherokee Speaker. Katie enjoyed spending time with her family who will greatly miss her.

She is survived by her companion, Butch Hill; two grandchildren, Frank Joseph McCoy and Alexis McCoy; four great grandchildren, Baily McCoy, Renee McCoy, Jameson Hodock, and Chavella Hodock; three sisters, Myrtle Driver, Rachel Littlejohn, Agnes Wolfe; nieces and nephews, Brenda, Renissa, Lynn, Kerri, Michelle, Lana, Nancy, Dennis, Kim, Ollie, Dean, Patrick, Anthony, and Dawn.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Johnson Jr.; one sister, Mary Ann Bird, and two daughters, Tara Renee Pheasant and Cecily Danelle Hill.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 8 at Straight Fork Baptist Church. Pastors Matthew Tooni and Dan Conseen will officiate. Burial followed at the Johnson Family Cemetery with the great nephews serving as pallbearers. Crisp Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.