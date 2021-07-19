OBITUARY: James Vernon Loftis

James Vernon Loftis, 56, of the Alarka community, went to his eternal home Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was the son of Doyle and Shirley Loftis of the Alarka community.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bood and Velma Loftis and James and Dessie McGugan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Kelly Loftis (Landon Parton), Logan Loftis; grandchildren who called him Pop whom he was crazy about, Preslyn Loftis, Ridge Parton and Bood Parton; brother, Vincent Loftis (Rhonda) all of Alarka; several nieces and nephews; special cousins, Tammy, Mark, Jeremy and Josh Stephenson; and his dog, Maggie.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mason Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at the funeral home.