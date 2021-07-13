OBITUARY: Floyd Long

Floyd Long, age 71, of the Wolftown Community, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness. He is survived by his son, Floyd E. Long (Shawn Marie); brothers, Isaac Long and Harold Long (Nancy); one grandson, Floyd E. Long Jr.; two granddaughters, Allison Joyce Long and Summer M. Taylor; nephews, Travis Long, Isaac Long III, and Jeffrey Long.

Floyd is also survived by Jack and JoAnn Parton, Missy, Jackie Parton and the entire Parton Family; Martha Lynn Smith-Price and many other family and loved ones in eastern Tennessee, here in Cherokee, Bryson City, and surrounding communities.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Martha; life-long partner, Jeanette Parton; sisters, Katherine Jumper and Blanda Smith; brother, Charles Long; and also, James Long, “Bimbo” Long, and Lynn Long.

Floyd loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, traveling and especially looking at waterfalls. He loved working with his hands and was a gifted wood carver and made beautiful wood carvings.

A funeral service was held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on July 13 with Ben Reed officiating. Burial was in the Drama Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cassius Ross, Ike Long, Floyd Long Jr., Travis Long, Charlie Hartline, and Bill Taylor. Alternate Pallbearers will be Bo Crowe and Ryan Jett.

In case any family members or friends were not mentioned, it was not intentional, we greatly appreciate any and all friends and family that enriched Floyd’s life.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Long House Funeral Home is greatly appreciated.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.