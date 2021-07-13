OBITUARY: Annie L. Arch

Annie L. Arch, age 83, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Mission Hospital.

She is the daughter of the late Jim and Ollie Jumper. Annie is also preceded in death by her husband, Johnson (Sonny) Arch; sons, Allen Walkingstick and Wilson Walkingstick; daughter, Juanita Hornbuckle; and sisters, Mabel McDonald and Leona Eller.

Annie is survived by her children, Mike (Joann) Walkingstick, Martha Sampson, Margaret (Peewee) Walkingstick, and Melinda (Agustin) Walkingstick all of Cherokee; and sister, Lizzie Hull.

Annie also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She never met a stranger. She considered all that slept or ate at her house her grandchild. Special nieces and nephews, Bonnie, Bud, Abby, Tim and her special friend and companion Coco also survive.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 7 at Goose Creek Church with Donald Lotts and Jimmy Locust officiating. Burial was in the Birdtown Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kurt Stewert, Austin Sampson, Stan Ledford, James Plummer, Jay Teesatuskie, Stephan Walkingstick, Woody Walkingstick, Rooster Crowe, Matthias Crowe, and Slaw Sampson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.