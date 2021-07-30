Josh Taylor appointed as Chief of Police for Cherokee Indian Police Department

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed announced on Thursday, July 29 the appointment of Josh Taylor as the new Chief of Police for the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD).

Taylor has a strong background in both military and law enforcement. He has actively worked in tribal and state law enforcement since 2008 and his duties have included the positions such as patrol officer, Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement Agent, Major of Police Operations, and the Chief Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement Agent.

As Major of Police Operations Taylor oversaw the daily operations of over 50 employees of the CIPD. He has seen to the day-to-day of the police department operations as well as helping establish Tribal Alcohol Beverage Control for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Chief Sneed stated, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Taylor as the new Chief of Police for the Cherokee Indian Police Department. Josh is a combat veteran and a highly experienced law enforcement officer. He brings a strong leadership skill set along with a ‘one team, one mission’ mindset to the police department. I am confident that the future of the Cherokee Indian Police Department and our community are in good hands. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Gene Owl for his service as interim Chief of Police. Gene will now serve as the Captain of Investigations.”

– Release from the Office of the Principal Chief