Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital expand women’s care

SYLVA – Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital continue to expand women’s services across western North Carolina by welcoming board-certified OB/GYN Jennifer Blattner, MD and board-certified nurse midwife Jessica Williamson to Harris Women’s Care. Williamson began seeing patients June 1 and Dr. Blattner starts in September, joining Sabine Kelischek, MD, Alvin Strasburger, MD, Ja’Pel Sumpter, MD, Kathy Walsh, NP, and certified nurse midwives Anne Karner and Darci Walker in providing high quality OB/GYN care, including management of high-risk OB, at locations in Sylva, Bryson City, and Franklin.

The providers at Harris Women’s Care deliver babies at the New Generations Family Birthing Center at Harris Regional Hospital, named by Newsweek as one of the ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ in the United States two years in a row (2020, 2021). The area’s only neonatologist, Bernd Holler, MD, joined Harris Regional Hospital last year and provides neonatal intensive care for babies born at 32 weeks and greater alongside specially trained nurses, respiratory therapists, and other clinical staff. Pediatricians Nicholas Jernigan, MD, Ryan Wade, MD, Margo White, MD, and Brittany Rogers, NP care for children at Harris Pediatric Care in Sylva and Franklin. Arielle Lankford, a pediatric nurse practitioner, sees children at Swain Family Care at Swain Community Hospital. Board-certified lactation consultants provide breastfeeding support, childbirth and newborn care education, and sibling classes. The hospitals partner with area health departments on family planning and care.

“We are privileged to care for families in western North Carolina with a comprehensive approach to women’s and children’s services at our hospitals and in our communities,” said Steve Heatherly, CEO of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital. “Each of the services we provide is part of a unified initiative focused on safe, high quality care for women and children close to home.”

Dr. Blattner obtained her medical degree from Emory University and completed her internship and residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, then practiced as an OB/GYN in the Navy. After her commitment with the Navy was completed, she was in private practice in Hendersonville. From there Dr. Blattner moved to Colorado where she has practiced for the past 9 years and acted as the Medical Director for the OB/GYN Department since 2017. Dr. Blattner is the recipient of several awards and honors for clinical excellence and teaching.

Williamson graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and completed her nurse midwifery degree at Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky. Williamson has held multiple leadership roles in clinical practice and led a project for nurses in Haiti. She most recently practiced in Asheville and specializes in high-risk pregnancy care.

Harris Women’s Care is located at 70 the Village Overlook in Sylva with additional offices located in Bryson City and Franklin. Visit the practice website for information on high-risk services: https://www.harrismedicalgroup.com/our-practices/harris-womens-care/hwc-high-risk-services

For more information, visit the Find a Doctor page on MyHarrisRegional.com or call 844.414.DOCS.

– Harris Regional release