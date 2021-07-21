Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos makes $70,000 Donation to Folds of Honor

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos has announced the company will donate $70,000 to support Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that assists military families by providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

The donation comes from a two-month long fundraising event organized by Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Food & Beverage Manager Alan Seay. During the promotional period, for each 16 oz. Bud Light and Redneck Riviera cocktail purchased at Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, $1 was donated to Folds of Honor.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Seay, also an Air Force Veteran, has organized this event. With this year’s donation doubling the funds raised in previous years, Seay says he is thrilled for the success of the event.

“As a Veteran, this annual fundraising event is special to me as it directly impacts military families,” said Seay. “We’ve had great success with this event each year, but I am so thrilled that this year we were able to double our donation to help provide scholarships to the families of service members who have sacrificed so much for this country. I can’t thank our team members and guests of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos enough for their support.”

Rick Nechio, Folds of Honor Development director, appreciates the continued partnership with Harrah’s Cherokee and the lasting impact it provides.

“Through our continued partnership with Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, we are able to make a lasting impact on the lives of local military service families by helping educate our nation’s future,” said Nechio. “Together, we are devoted to our local communities and dedicated to giving back to those who have given so much to protect our freedom.”

Folds of Honor’s educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grade K-12, in addition to higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. The organization has awarded nearly 29,000 scholarships in all 50 states, including approximately 4,500 in 2020 alone. For more information on Folds of Honor, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

– Harrah’s Cherokee release