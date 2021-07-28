Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa lights up the sky with new 65-foot Gibson Les Paul monument 

TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is home to Route 66’s newest attraction, a 65-foot Gibson Les Paul, which made its official debut on the Mother Road landscape Tuesday evening.

The newest Hard Rock icon, a tribute to the original Gibson Les Paul Standard 50’s in Heritage Cherry Sunburst, welcomes guests just outside the Grand Lobby. Weighing in at 19,500 pounds, the monument sits 65 feet tall in the sky, following the Golden Driller at 75 feet tall and POPS’ Soda Bottle at 66 feet tall. The Les Paul is equipped with custom, programmable LED lights and will feature nightly sight and sound shows synced to music.

“It’s the perfect time to unveil our Gibson Les Paul and usher in a new era for Hard Rock,” said Martin Madewell, general manager for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. “This guitar represents the music that connects us all. It’s a tribute to the hard work of our staff over the years to build an entertainment destination and a Route 66 stop that Oklahoma can be proud of.”

Designed by Stephen Shortell, of Yesco Las Vegas, the guitar was shipped to Oklahoma in four parts and made its arrival to Tulsa in late June before a weeklong installation. Its arrival coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Hard Rock brand launch in London.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa contribute to the iconic imagery of the Mother Road with its new Gibson Les Paul,” said Ken Busby, executive director of the Route 66 Alliance. “The guitar embodies the soundtrack that makes Route 66 so noteworthy, and we couldn’t be happier to have this new addition in our community. It’s a fantastic photo op for Route 66 travelers.”

The Gibson Les Paul sits inside the new Guitar Pick Plaza as the centerpiece of the newest update to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa property. Exterior renovations are set to be completed in late 2021.

This development follows the 2019 casino expansion that added 65,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space that includes Track 5., Hard Rock’s country dance hall; a poker room; and a multipurpose center.

Located off Interstate 44 at exit 240, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Book your reservation by visiting www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

– Cherokee Nation Entertainment release