Graham County man sentenced for sexual assaults of a child

Following a two-week trial, a Graham County jury on Friday, July 23 returned a guilty verdict in 45 minutes against Casey Haney, 39, for repeated sexual assaults of a child, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said.

Haney was found guilty of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. The abuse spanned a number of years: During that time, Haney has lived at various addresses in Graham, Swain, Jackson, and on the Qualla Boundary. His most recent listed address was in Robbinsville.

Haney had threatened to kill family members and the family dog if the child told anyone about the abuse.

On Feb. 16, 2018, the child did tell several fellow students about the abuse. Those students told their parents and a school counselor, who reported the information to law enforcement.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bill Coward sentenced Haney to serve a minimum prison term of 22 years and seven months up to a maximum term of 31 years and four months.

Coward issued a lifetime no-contact order for the victim and family. Haney must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Assistant district attorneys John Hindsman Jr. and Jeff Jones prosecuted the case. Graham County Sheriff’s Office and SBI agents handled the investigation.

– Release from the District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch