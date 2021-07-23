Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians receives Homeowner Assistance Funds

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has received $2,646,585 in Homeowner Assistance Funds (HAF) under the American Rescue Act Plan. HAF will be administered by the Tribe’s Cherokee Indian Division of Housing.

The HAF was established to mitigate financial hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic by providing funds to eligible entities for the purpose of preventing homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacements of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, through qualified expenses related to mortgages and housing.

Eligible Homeowners

Homeowners are eligible to receive HAF assistance if they experienced a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, and have incomes equal to or less than 150 percent of the state median income. The EBCI will provide HAF assistance to eligible families with annual income up to $86,012. The EBCI may provide HAF funds only to a homeowner with respect to qualified expenses related to the dwelling that is such homeowner’s primary residence.

The EBCI will require homeowners to attest that they experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020. The attestation must describe the nature of the financial hardship (for example, job loss, reduction in income, or increased costs due to healthcare or the need to care for a family member).

Qualified Expenses

EBCI may use funding from the HAF only for the following types of qualified expenses that are for the purpose of preventing homeowner mortgage delinquencies, homeowner mortgage defaults, homeowner mortgage foreclosures, homeowner loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacements of homeowners experiencing financial hardship:

Start Date

The web portal to request assistance will be open on July 28, 2021. Additional information on allowed costs will be available at that time. The portal can be accessed through EBCI.com and clicking on the COVID19 Assistance tab to complete the request for assistance application. If assistance by phone is needed, call 359-6320 to speak with Michelle Stamper, Misty Milsapps, or Tina Larch.

– Cherokee Indian Division of Housing release