Community grants available from the Eastern Band of the Cherokees Community Foundation

The board of advisors of the Eastern Band of the Cherokees Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving tribal members in Swain, Jackson, Cherokee, Graham and Haywood counties. Grants typically range from $500 to $1000.

Applications are available beginning Friday, July 9. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, August 10 at noon.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Eastern Band of the Cherokees Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Carla Jamison, board president. “We are excited to partner with our nonprofit community to continue to support organizations in Qualla Boundary.”

For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

– Eastern Band of the Cherokees Community Foundation