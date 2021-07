Cherokee High School Athletic Awards for 2020-21

Student-athletes at Cherokee High School were honored during the school’s annual Athletic Awards event at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the evening of Thursday, July 15. Jonathan Frady won the James “Hogeye” Taylor Memorial Male Athlete of the Year Award and Shalyn Barker won the Bertha Saunooke Memorial Female Athlete of the Year. Following is a list, per Cherokee Central Schools Athletics, of all awards:

Specialty Awards

Charlie Stamper Memorial Academic Athlete: Rocky Peebles, Shay Barker

Barbara Sequoyah Memorial Most Determined: Vivian Ross, Aliah Locust

Ray Owle Memorial Most Determined: Braden Taylor

Vernon Hornbuckle Christian Athlete: Zac Maney, Shay Barker

Noah Powell Memorial Leadership Award: Caden Pheasant, Deante Toineeta

Ray Kinsland Memorial Sportsmanship: Rocky Peebles, Destiny Mills

Chief John A. Crowe Memorial Most Dedicated: Kensen Davis, Naomi Smith

Noland Crowe Memorial Mr. Brave: Don Bradley

Miranda Long Stamper Honorarium Ms. Brave: Zoey Walkingstick

Tye Mintz Honorarium Male Braveheart: Tso Smith

Peaches Squirrell Female Braveheart: Jaylynne Esquivel

Mary Lambert Hustle Award: Jordan Arkansas, Leilayah McMillan

Pat Hornbuckle Outstanding Volunteer Award: Destiny Siweumptewa (student recipient), Josephine Teesateskie (community recipient)

CHS Booster Club Spirit of the Braves Award: Ian Crowe, Mattie Maney

Kent Briggs Honorarium Exemplary Coach Award: Aaron Hogner

Sam Taylor Memorial Exemplary Assistant Coach Award: Ann Gardner

Fall Sports

Middle School (MS) Soccer

Offensive MVP: Tayven Bark

Defensive MVP: Leila Lossie

Coach’s Award: Tyce Hogner

MS Girls Cross Country

MVP: Dvdaya Swimmer

Coach’s Awards: Aaliyah Reed, Liv Crowe

MS Boys Cross Country

MVP: Tyce Hogner

Coach’s Awards: Ogana Swimmer, Samuel Hernandez

MS Volleyball

Offensive MVP: Alexis Davis

Defensive MVP: Dvdaya Swimmer

Coach’s Awards: Selu Swayney, Julia Layno

JV Football

Offensive MVP: Luke Smith

Defensive MVP: Chantin Tramper

Coach’s Award: Mato Grant

JV Volleyball

Offensive MVP: Awee Walkingstick

Defensive MVP: Lilah Reynolds

Coach’s Award: Lexi Smith

JV Cheerleading

Leadership Award: MeLi Hornbuckle

Spirit Award: Emerald Quijda

Varsity Boys Soccer

Offensive MVP: Rocky Peebles

Defensive MVP: Dakota Siweumptewa

Coach’s Award: Aidan Thompson

Varsity Girls Cross Country

MVP: Jaylynne Esquivel

Varsity Boys Cross Country

MVP: Jaylen Bark

Coach’s Awards: Ayden Thompson, Rocky Peebles

Varsity Volleyball

Offensive MVP: Aria Foerst

Defensive MVP: Zoey Walkingstick

Coach’s Award: Shay Barker

Varsity Football

Offensive MVP: AJ Allison

Defensive MVP: Braden Taylor

MVP: Don Bradley

Lineman Award: James Reed

Playmaker Award: Cameron Sampson

Varsity Cheerleading

MVP: Jayle Creson

Leadership Award: Janna Girty

Spirit Award: Zoey Walkingstick

Varsity Girls Golf

MVP: Naomi Smith

Most Dedicated Award: Emily Blankenship

Coach’s Award: Aliah Locust

Varsity Boys Golf

MVP: Brody Hill

Winter Sports

MS Wrestling

MVP: Zachary Seay

Most Improved Award: Ogana Ledford

MS Girls Basketball

Offensive MVP: Joss Stamper

Defensive MVP: Whitney Rogers

Most Improved Award: Julia Layno

Hustler: Daisee Fourkiller-Raby

Best All-Around: Lexi Davis

MVP: Dvdaya Swimmer

MS Boys Basketball

Offensive MVP: Elijah Lineberry

Defensive MVP: Savian Davis

Coach’s Award: Javan Garcia

JV Girls Basketball

Offensive MVP: Creedon Arch

Defensive MVP: Awee Walkingstick

Coach’s Award: Madison Ledford

JV Boys Basketball

Offensive MVP: Michael Driver

Defensive MVP: Mato Grant

Coach’s Award: Bitiste Pepion

Varsity Wrestling

MVP: Braden Taylor

Most Improved Award: Jaylynne Esquivel

Coach’s Award: Ian Crowe

Varsity Girls Basketball

Offensive MVP: Lelaiya McMillan

Defensive MVP: Deante Toineeta

Coach’s Award: Zoey Walkingstick

Varsity Boys Basketball

Offensive MVP: Jordan Arkansas

Defensive MVP: Don Bradley

Coach’s Award: Tso Smith

Spring Sports

MS Girls Track & Field

MVP Track: Dvdaya Swimmer

MVP Field: Julia Layno

MS Boys Track & Field

MVP Track: Jonathan Saylor

MVP Field: Luke Smith

MS Baseball

Offensive MVP: Emilio Garcia

Defensive MVP: Josh Phillips

Coach’s Award: Dalton Burgess

MS Softball

Offensive MVP: Aaliyah Reed

Defensive MVP: Julia Layno

Coach’s Award: Watiyeli Naomi Taylor

MVP: Paytyn Barker

Varsity Girls Track & Field

MVP Track: Jaylynne Esquivel

MVP Field: Aria Foerst

Varsity Boys Track & Field

MVP Track: Jonathan Frady

MVP Field: Kensen Davis

Varsity Girls Soccer

Offensive MVP: Jaylynne Esquivel

Defensive MVP: Zoey Walkingstick

Coach’s Award: Rosa Reyes

Varsity Softball

Offensive MVP: Alayna Morgan

Defensive MVP: Mahala Allison

Coach’s Awards: Creedon Arch, Shay Barker

Varsity Baseball

Offensive MVP: Cavan Reed

Defensive MVP: Juju Martin

Coach’s Award: Jonathan Frady