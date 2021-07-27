American Youth Cooperative for Esports partners with UltraStar Multi-tainment

The American Youth Cooperative for Esports (AYCE) and UltraStar Multi-tainment Esports Zone have announced a partnership to establish esports events and tournaments for persons of all ages.

Through this partnership, AYCE will bring unique tournaments with chances to win exclusive prizes (including esports scholarships) for participants. The goal is to grow nationwide family interest in esports, which both parties believe have a prominent future. In the past, the esports cooperative worked with tourism board Visit Myrtle Beach to launch an esports recruitment initiative in South Carolina and Daytona Soccer Fest to turn Daytona into an esports event.

“This partnership serves as a step to further promote the digital literacy of competitive esports” said Bill Dever, chairman of AYCE. “The Esports Zone is already an incredible place that introduces esports to customers, but we plan to help amplify its participants, community interest, and unique services using our global platform and expertise”.

“A partnership with the AYCE is the natural progression of the venue,” said Adam Saks, president of UltraStar Multi-tainment. “The Esports Zone was envisioned as a place to engage in healthy play and competition making it the premiere destination for organized esports activities.”

The Esports Zone is located in the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. More information about upcoming esports activities at UltraStar’s Esports Zone will be available at https://ultrastarus.com/cherokee/esports-zone.

– Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos release