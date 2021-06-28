WRESTLING: Two EBCI tribal members win state titles

One Feather Staff Report

Robbinsville’s Kyle Fink and Ben Wachacha, both members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), won individual wrestling state championships on Saturday, June 26. Fink (25-3) won by fall over Meliek Bryant (16-2), of North Stanly to take the 195lb championship, and Wachacha (22-2) won the 220lb division with a 3-2 decision over Zach Vance (25-2) of Avery Co.

Riley Pruitt, of Alleghany, was named 1A Most Outstanding Wrestler, and Avery Co. won the team title with 186 points followed by Robbinsville 121 and Uwharrie Charter 71.

Following are the top four finishers in each 1A weight division:

106

1 – Luke Wilson, Robbinsville

2 – Jason Kennedy, Rosewood

3 – Heaven Fitch, Uwharrie Charter

4 – Hope Horan, Mt. Airy

113

1 – Tristan Hale, South Davidson

2 – Benjamin Jordan, Avery Co.

3 – Hunter Fulp, North Stokes

4 – Brady Buchanan, Cherryville

120

1 – Logan Tortual, Rosewood

2 – Grant Reece, Avery Co.

3 – Ricardo Bustos, Albemarle

4 – Brandon Ropp, Rosman

126

1 – Jayden Nowell, Robbinsville

2 – Timmy Freeze, South Davidson

3 – Alex Cox, Mt. Airy

4 – Bryson Church, Alleghany

132

1 – Ethan Shell, Avery Co.

2 – Cody Lawson, South Stokes

3 – Braeden Reiss, Rosewood

4 – Byan Lackey, Uwharrie Charter

138

1 – Jonah Hayes, Avery Co.

2 – Cole Combs, Rosman

3 – Shane Hatfield, East Carteret

4 – Kole Lambert, East Wilkes

145

1 – Riley Pruitt, Alleghany

2 – Drew Shelton, Uwharrie Charter

3 – Brice Browning, Tarboro

4 – Franklin Bennett, Mt. Airy

152

1 – Connor Medvar, Mt. Airy

2 – Tristan Adams, Avery Co.

3 – Grayson Roberts, Uwharrie Charter

4 – Michael Gabbard, South Stanly

160

1 – Bradley Parker, Avery Co.

2 – Doug Bowles, Uwharrie Charter

3 – Chase Miller, Cherryville

4 – Trent Drake, South Stanly

170

1 – Matthew Mauro, Bradford Prep.

2 – Seth Blackledge, Avery Co.

3 – Jathan Parker, East Carteret

4 – Cameron Clark, Uwharrie Charter

182

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Dalton Towe, Avery Co.

3 – Eli Becker, East Surry

4 – Bunmi Abudu, Mountain Island Charter

195

1 – Kyle Fink, Robbinsville

2 – Meliek Bryant, North Stanly

3 – Jordan Mitchell, South Stokes

4 – Daniel Cancro, Bishop McGuinness

220

1 – Ben Wachacha, Robbinsville

2 – Zach Vance, Avery Co.

3 – Tony Rogers, South Stanly

4 – Saverio Lennon, Mt. Airy

285

1 – Levi Andrews, Avery Co.

2 – CJ Henderson, Elkin

3 – Carlos Wesley, Robbinsville

4 – Naquian Carpenter, Albemarle