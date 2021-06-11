WRESTLING: Three Cherokee wrestlers take second at SMC championship

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

ROBBINSVILLE – Three Cherokee High School varsity wrestlers made the finals at the 2021 Smoky Mountain Conference championship meet held at Robbinsville High School on Thursday, June 10. Jaylynne Esqvuiel (113), Braden Taylor (160), and Ian Crowe (182) came in second place in the conference in their respective divisions.

To view or purchase photos of this event, visit: SMC Championship Meet at Robbinsville, June 10 – Cherokee One Feather (smugmug.com)

Robbinsville ran away with the team title with 230.5 points followed by Swain Co. 153 and Rosman at 95.5. Cherokee, hindered by several wrestlers out due to injury, came in fourth overall with 59 points.

Esquivel started her day by pinning Noah Rowe, of Swain Co. She met Luke Wilson, Robbinsville, in the finals at 113lb. and lost by pin. Taylor won by decision (14-8) over Damian Lossiah, Swain Co., in the semifinals and lost by fall to Wade Hamilton, Robbinsville, in the finals. Crowe pinned Jayden Sheffield, Rosman, in the semifinals and then was pinned by Kage Williams, Robbinsville, in the finals.

Cherokee had two other wrestlers place at the tournament including Kaden Trantham who placed third at 152lb. and Lloyd Teesateskie who took fourth place at 285. All five Cherokee wrestlers will be in action at the 1A West Regional Tournament at Robbinsville High School on the morning of Tuesday, June 15.

Results by weight bracket, per trackwrestling.com, are as follows:

106

1 – Aynsley Fink, Robbinsville

2 – Elvin Trigueros, Andrews

3 – Abhi Patel, Swain Co.

113

1 – Luke Wilson, Robbinsville

2 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee

3 – Noah Rowe, Swain Co.

120

1 – Brandon Ropp, Rosman

2 – Case Beasley, Robbinsville

3 – Logan Hyde, Murphy

4 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.

126

1 – Jayden Nowell, Robbinsville

2 – John Parton, Swain Co.

3 – Marcus Kephart, Murphy

4 – Malachai Haines, Andrews

132

1 – Adam Cotterman, Swain Co.

2 – Will Cole, Rosman

3 – Cable Krieger, Hayesville

4 – Sylas Abernethy, Andrews

138

1 – Cole Combs, Rosman

2 – Dhruv Senghani, Swain Co.

3 – Zane Lucksavage, Hayesville

145

1 – Mason Cook, Hayesville

2 – Willie Riddle, Robbinsville

3 – Israel Ferguson, Swain Co.

152

1 – Jaret Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Lawson Woodard, Swain Co.

3 – Kaden Trantham, Cherokee

4 – Gage Michael, Hayesville

160

1 – Wade Hamilton, Robbinsville

2 – Braden Taylor, Cherokee

3 – Damian Lossiah, Swain Co.

170

1 – Nicolas Mariani, Rosman

2 – Gabriel Lillard, Swain Co.

3 – Jacob Hall, Robbinsville

182

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Ian Crowe, Cherokee

3 – Lucas Sutton, Swain Co.

4 – Jayden Sheffield, Rosman

195

1 – Kyle Fink, Robbinsville

2 – Jeshua Whited, Rosman

3 – Blake Sain, Swain Co.

4 – Nathaniel Diaz, Andrews

220

1 – Ben Wachacha, Robbinsville

2 – Kohlton Neadeau, Swain Co.

3 – Ethan Taylor, Hayesville

4 – Samuel Wood, Andrews

285

1 – Carlos Wesley, Robbinsville

2 – Hunter McGaha, Andrews

3 – Conner Driver, Swain Co.

4 – Lloyd Teesateskie, Cherokee