WRESTLING: 1A West Regional held at Robbinsville; Taylor qualifies for state

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

ROBBINSVILLE – Wrestlers from 24 schools throughout western North Carolina filled the gym at Robbinsville High School on the morning of Tuesday, June 15 as the school hosted the 1A West Regional tournament. The top four wrestlers in each weight division qualified for the upcoming 1A state tournament.

To view or purchase photos from this event, please visit: 1A West Regional meet at Robbinsville, June 15 – Cherokee One Feather (smugmug.com)

Braden Taylor, Cherokee senior, took fourth place in the 160lb division and qualified for state. He took second place previously at the Smoky Mountain Conference (SMC) tournament.

Several SMC wrestlers, all from Robbinsville, won the regional title in their respective weight class including: Luke Wilson, 106; Jayden Nowell, 120; Kage Williams, 182; Kyle Fink, 195; and Ben Wachacha, 220.

Avery County won the team title with 245.5 points followed by Robbinsville 163.5 and Mt. Airy 123.5.

Results, per trackwrestling.com, are as follows:

106

1 – Luke Wilson, Robbinsville

2 – Hope Horan, Mount Airy

3 – Marcos Sagahon, Alleghany

4 – Francisco Turja, Avery Co.

113

1 – Benjamin Jordan, Avery Co.

2 – Brady Buchanan, Cherryville

3 – Hunter Fulp, North Stokes

4 – Aynsley Fink, Robbinsville

120

1 – Jayden Nowell, Robbinsville

2 – Bryson Church, Alleghany

3 – Alex Cox, Mt. Airy

4 – Satchel McCoy, Polk Co.

132

1 – Ethan Shell, Avery Co.

2 – Ryan Riffle, Cherryville

3 – Zac Helms, East Willkes

4 – Adam Cotterman, Swain Co.

138

1 – Jonah Hayes, Avery Co.

2 – Cole Combs, Rosman

3 – Kole Lambert, East Wilkes

4 – Cole Nixon, Starmount

145

1 – Franklin Bennett, Mt. Airy

2 – Johnathan Cable, Avery Co.

3 – Riley Pruitt, Alleghany

4 – Nathan Halliday, Thomas Jefferson

152

1 – Connor Medvar, Mt. Airy

2 – Tristan Adams, Avery Co.

3 – Isaac Stoker, Alleghany

4 – Bryson McGraw, Polk Co.

160

1 – Bradley Parker, Avery Co.

2 – Chase Miller, Cherryville

3 – Isaac Williams, Union Academy

4 – Braden Taylor, Cherokee

170

1 – Seth Blackledge, Avery Co.

2 – Matthew Mauro, Bradford Prep.

3 – Gabriel Lillard, Swain Co.

4 – Jacob Knighton, Polk Co.

182

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Bunmi Abudu, Mountain Island Charter

3 – Eli Becker, East Surry

4 – Dalton Towe, Avery Co.

195

1 – Kyle Fink, Robbinsville

2 – Jeshua Whited, Rosman

3 – Edwin Agavo, Mt. Airy

4 – Daniel Villasenor, East Surry

220

1 – Ben Wachacha, Robbinsville

2 – Zach Vance, Avery Co.

3 – Samuel Wood, Andrews

4 – Saverio Lennon, Mt. Airy

285

1 – Levi Andrews, Avery Co.

2 – CJ Henderson, Elkin

3 – Carlos Wesley, Robbinsville

4 – Conner Driver, Swain Co.