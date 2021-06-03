Unofficial Results for the 2021 EBCI Primary Election
Following are the unofficial results, as per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the 2021 Primary Election for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (names in bold advance to the General Election):
Big Cove School Board
Lavita Hill 54
Kristina Hyatt 51
Karen French-Browning 31
Damian Solis 15
Lori Taylor 4
Birdtown School Board
Melanie Lambert 189
Ashford Smith 169
Ray Long 153
Bree Stamper 34
Birdtown Tribal Council
Boyd Owle 286
Albert Rose 262
Cyndi Lambert 214
Gloria “Punkin” Griffin 157
Robin Lambert 76
Jacob George 38
Gilbert Crowe 33
Wolftown School Board
Berdie Toineeta 183
Isaac Long 137
Harland Squirrell 21
Wolftown Tribal Council
Bo Crowe 350
Bill Taylor 154
Chelsea Taylor-Saunooke 151
Jesse Sneed 120
Sam Reed 88
Yellowhill Tribal Council
David Wolfe 119
Tom Wahnetah 88
T.W. (Price) Saunooke 58
Stephanie Saunooke French 39
Shannon Ross 36
Christopher Reed 32
(Write-In) Elvia Walkingstick 31
The following communities did not have enough candidates for a Primary and all candidates listed below advance to the General Election:
Big Cove Tribal Council
Patrick Hill
Richard French
Teresa McCoy
Painttown Tribal Council
Tommye Saunooke
Dike Sneed
Bentley Tahquette
Cherokee Co./Snowbird Tribal Council
Adam Wachacha
Bucky Brown
William A. “Billy” Brown
Janell Rattler