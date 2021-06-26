Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for June 8, 17

Judgment Summary for June 8

Wolfe, Jackson Samuel

14-10.60(c) Grand Larceny – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to successful completion of deferred sentence

Judgment Summary for June 17

Anthony Jr., Troy Douglas

20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Dismissed by Court

20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Court

Crowe, Kevin Kristopher

14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Plead Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, no contact with victim

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court

14-70.27 Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing Officers – Dismissed by Court

Crowe, Sherry Lynn

14-60.30 False Pretenses – Plead Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, no contact with victim, restitution ordered – $90

14-10.60 Larceny – Dismissed by Court

Locust, Richard Fred Hawk

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs

14-15.6(b) Purchasing, Attempt to Purchase, Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages by Persons under 21 – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs

20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs

Maney, Ryan Grace

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed by Court

Taylor, Malaciah Garrett

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Plead Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment within 150 days

20-141(a) Exceeding a Safe Speed – Dismissed by Court

Wachacha, Megan Leigh

14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule II – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs

Wahnetah, Carla Maria Ann

14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Plead Guilty