Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for June 8, 17
Judgment Summary for June 8
Wolfe, Jackson Samuel
14-10.60(c) Grand Larceny – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to successful completion of deferred sentence
Judgment Summary for June 17
Anthony Jr., Troy Douglas
20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Dismissed by Court
20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Court
Crowe, Kevin Kristopher
14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Plead Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, no contact with victim
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court
14-70.27 Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing Officers – Dismissed by Court
Crowe, Sherry Lynn
14-60.30 False Pretenses – Plead Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, no contact with victim, restitution ordered – $90
14-10.60 Larceny – Dismissed by Court
Locust, Richard Fred Hawk
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs
14-15.6(b) Purchasing, Attempt to Purchase, Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages by Persons under 21 – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs
20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs
20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs
Maney, Ryan Grace
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed by Court
Taylor, Malaciah Garrett
20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Plead Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours community service, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment within 150 days
20-141(a) Exceeding a Safe Speed – Dismissed by Court
Wachacha, Megan Leigh
14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule II – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of discovery/labs
Wahnetah, Carla Maria Ann
14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Plead Guilty