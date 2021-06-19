TRACK & FIELD: Several Cherokee High athletes place at regional, qualify for state meet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Several members of the Cherokee High School varsity track and field team placed in the top four in their event at the 1A West Regional championship held at the school on Friday, June 18. By doing so, they punched their ticket to the upcoming 1A state meet.

The following Braves and Lady Braves qualified for state:

Jaylynne Esquivel, 3200M Run (third place, 13:56.25)

Cherokee 4x800M Relay Team consisting of Rosa Reyes, Betty Lossiah, Leilaya McMillan, and Jaylynne Esquivel (fourth place, 11:35.89)

Jonathan Frady, 200M Dash (fourth place, 23.66)

Dakota Siweumptewa, pole vault (second place, 11-0)

Kensen Davis, discus throw (second place, 130-11) and shot put (fourth place, 42-2)

Murphy won the boys team championship with a score of 112 followed by Hayesville 96 and Lincoln Charter 83. The Swain Co. Lady Maroon Devils won the girls team championship with 131 points followed by Murphy with 84.20 and Robbinsville 71.

To view or purchase photos from this event, visit: 1A West Regional meet at Cherokee, June 18 – Cherokee One Feather (smugmug.com)

Results, per nc.milesplit.com, are shown with the top four finishers – those qualifying for state – plus all CHS finshers:

Boys

Team Scores

1 – Murphy 112

2 – Hayesville 96

3 – Lincoln Charter 83

4 – Swain Co. 74.50

7 – Cherokee 55.50

100M Dash

1 – Harrison Horney (Mitchell) 11.48

2 – Chandler Wood (Murphy) 11.55

3 – Landon Matz (Swain) 11.76

4 – Cutler Adams (Robb) 11.78

7 – Chase Calhoun (CHS) 12.09

8 – Mike Driver (CHS) 12.24

200M Dash

1 – Gage McSwain (Polk Co.) 23.50

2 – Harrison Horney (Mitchell) 23.52

3 – Donovan Berry (Thomas Jefferson) 23.57

4 – Jonathan Frady (CHS) 23.66

400M Dash

1 – David McCollum (Avery Co.) 51.18

2 – Darrian Bonilla (Lincoln Charter) 51.47

3 – Jackson Owens (Cherryville) 51.56

4 – Paul White (Hayes) 51.60

6 – Jonathan Frady (CHS) 52.83

800M Run

1 – Chase Pierce (Murphy) 2:04.84

2 – Matthew Radin (Lincoln Charter) 2:05.71

3 – Braxton Edwards (Polk Co.) 2:06.15

4 – Carson Gilliam (Thomas Jefferson) 2:08.19

7 – Rocky Peebles (CHS) 2:16.03

1600M Run

1 – Chase Pierce (Murphy) 4:54.24

2 – Caleb Jones (Murphy) 4:55.91

3 – Manix Ferreira (Lincoln Charter) 4:57.55

4 – Joel McCloskey (Lincoln Charter) 5:00.67

7 – Jaylen Bark (CHS) 5:10.17

3200M Run

1 – Caleb Jones (Murphy) 10:48.04

2 – Ben Bruce (Lincoln Charter) 10:58.47

3 – Tucker Caulder (Lincoln Charter) 11:03.37

4 – Hayden Stewart (Robb) 11:08.87

8 – Ayden Thompson (CHS) 12:02.34

110M Hurdles

1 – Brock Adams (Robb) 16.40

2 – Juan Allen (Murphy) 16.62

3 – Ilijah Brooks (Thomas Jefferson) 16.72

4 – Austin Jenkins (Swain) 17.01

300M Hurdles

1 – Ryelan Snowden (Hayes) 42.28

2 – Brock Adams (Robb) 43.61

3 – Brandon Wright (Lincoln Charter) 44.75

4 – Bryan Davenport (Hayes) 45.34

4x100M Relay

1 – Thomas Jefferson 45.05

2 – Polk Co. 45.79

3 – Avery Co. 45.90

4 – Starmount 46.01

9 – Cherokee 48.14

4x200M Relay

1 – Avery Co. 1:35.86

2 – Lincoln Charter 1:35.89

3 – Swain Co. 1:37.19

4x400M Relay

1 – Avery Co. 3:36.18

2 – Lincoln Charter 3:37.59

3 – Murphy 3:39.44

10 – Cherokee 4:02.12

4x800M Relay

1 – Lincoln Charter 8:32.04

2 – Murphy 8:50.34

3 – Swain Co. 8:55.47

4 – Hayesville 9:06.20

High Jump

1 – Ryelan Snowden (Hayes) 6-02

2 – Brock Adams (Robb) 5-10

3 – Brady Shook (Hayes) 5-10

4 – Hunter Laney (Murphy) 5-08

8 – Kade Trantham (CHS) 5-06

Long Jump

1 – Juan Allen (Murphy) 20-00

2 – Brady Shook (Hayes) 19-10.50

3 – Joshua Angell (Christ the King) 19-05.50

4 – Dawson Cody (Swain) 19-02

6 – Tso Smith (CHS) 18-07

Triple Jump

1 – Dawson Cody (Swain) 39-07

2 – Brady Shook (Hayes) 39-06

3 – James Roberts (Cherryville) 39-03

4 – Landon Ingham (Avery Co.) 36-11.50

6 – Anthony Lossiah (CHS) 36-08.50

Pole Vault

1 – Matthew Gray (Swain) 14-00

2 – Dakota Siweumptewa (CHS) 11-00

3 – Braxton Edwards (Polk Co.) 11-00

4 – Chandler Berry (Avery Co.) 10-06

5 – Tanin Esquivel (CHS) 9-00

Discus Throw

1 – Jake McTaggart (Hayes) 145-01

2 – Kensen Davis (CHS) 130-11

3 – Michael Winchester (Swain) 126-07

4 – Harrison Waddell (Polk Co.) 126-00

Shot Put

1 – Harrison Waddell (Polk Co.) 49-05.50

2 – Jake McTaggart (Hayes) 45-01.50

3 – Rashad Davis (Murphy) 43-01.50

4 – Kensen Davis (CHS) 42.02

Girls

Team Scores

1 – Swain Co. 131

2 – Murphy 84.20

3 – Robbinsville 71

4 – Highland Tech 62

13 – Cherokee 16

100M Dash

1 – Machera Clark (Highland Tech) 12.27

2 – Lauren Tolbert (Highland Tech) 12.32

3 – Zoie Shuler (Robb) 12.43

4 – Ashlyn Weaver (Hiwassee Dam) 13.19

8 – Leilaya McMillan (CHS) 14.00

200M Dash

1 – Machera Clark (Highland Tech) 26.11

2 – Grace Nelson (Murphy) 26.34

3 – Lauren Tolbert (Highland Tech) 26.38

4 – Phoebe Murphy (Alleghany) 27.36

400M Dash

1 – Lauren Tolbert (Highland Tech) 57.41

2 – Faith Ann Revis (Murphy) 1:01.91

3 – Delany Brooms (Robb) 1:03.11

4 – Machera Clark (Highland Tech) 1:03.37

8 – Leilaya McMillan (CHS) 1:09.40

800M Run

1 – Lauren Tolbert (Highland Tech) 2:24.55

2 – Olivia Overholt (Polk Co.) 2:28.05

3 – Kaysen Krieger (Hayes) 2:32.91

4 – Amaya Hicks (Swain) 2:33.18

7 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) 2:44.59

8 – Rosa Reyes (CHS) 2:44.79

1600M Run

1 – Kilia Hasty (Thomas Jefferson) 5:40.78

2 – Olivia Overholt (Polk Co.) 5:42.19

3 – Kaitlyn Rowe (Thomas Jefferson) 5:57.67

4 – Brook Cheuvront (Avery Co.) 6:05.04

3200M Run

1 – Kilia Hasty (Thomas Jefferson) 13:19.95

2 – Brook Cheuvront (Avery Co.) 13:50.12

3 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) 13:56.12

4 – Gracie Monteith (Swain) 14:10.80

100M Hurdles

1 – Monica Riordan (Swain) 15.17

2 – Jessie Lohmann (Swain) 16.20

3 – Kaylin Ellis (Andrews) 16.86

4 – Emma Shook (Hayes) 17.06

11 – Shelby Solis (CHS) 22.41

300M Hurdles

1 – Jessie Lohmann (Swain) 48.89

2 – Emma Shook (Hayes) 51.43

3 – Ann Thierfelder (Christ the King) 53.99

4 – Amelia Lachowski (Christ the King) 54.31

4x100M Relay

1 – Murphy 51.93

2 – Swain Co. 52.34

3 – Lincoln Charter 54.09

4 – Robbinsville 54.67

4x200M Relay

1 – Swain Co. 1:49.14

2 – Robbinsville 1:51.96

3 – Avery Co. 1:55.15

4 – Lincoln Charter 1:56.56

4x400M Relay

1 – Swain Co. 4:23.03

2 – Hayesville 4:29.66

3 – Thomas Jefferson 4:33.52

4 – Robbinsville 4:34.75

4x800M Relay

1 – Swain Co. 10:34.59

2 – Thomas Jefferson 10:45.06

3 – Hayesville 11:11.22

4 – Cherokee 11:35.89

High Jump

1 – Lilly Adams (E. Wilkes) 4-10

2 – Ashlyn Leatherwood (Hayes) 4-10

3 – Mazie Helpman (Swain) 4-10

4 – Grace Nelson (Murphy) 4-08

Long Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler (Robb) 18-05.50

2 – Phoebe Murphy (Alleghany) 16-06. 00

3 – Kiara Anderson (Hiwassee Dam) 16-03.50

4 – Kensley Phillips (Robb) 16-02.75

Triple Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler (Robb) 36-08.50

2 – Faith Ann Revis (Murphy) 34-04.50

3 – Kiara Anderson (Hiwassee Dam) 34-00.50

4 – Reah Dingle (Swain) 33-11.70

Pole Vault

1 – Amelia Rogers (Swain) 9-06

2 – Anna Gray (Swain) 7-06

3 – Tori Thompson (Polk Co.) 7-06

4 – Cayden Waters (Avery Co.) 7-00

Discus Throw

1 – Sarah Pullium (Murphy) 130-09

2 – Natalie Stuckey (Swain) 108-00

3 – Jersey Schwalm (Murphy) 96-04

4 – Keren Hargro (Thomas Jefferson) 94-00

Shot Put

1 – Sarah Pullium (Murphy) 34-08.00

2 – Alanna Jergensen (Polk Co.) 33-03.00

3 – Jersey Schwalm (Murphy) 32.06.00

4 – Lindy Garrett (Andrews) 32-00.00

12 – Aria Foerst (CHS) 24-08.50

Wheelchair Discus Throw

1 – Jordan Oliver (Murphy) 17-06.00

Wheelchair Shot Put

1 – Jordan Oliver (Murphy) 6-08.50