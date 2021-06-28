TRACK & FIELD: Davis, Siweumptewa medal at 1A State Meet

One Feather Staff Report

Two members of the Cherokee Braves track and field team medaled at the 1A State Championship Meet held Friday, June 25 at the NC A&T Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro. Kensen Davis, a sophomore, took third place in the boys discus throw, and Dakota Siweumptewa, a recent graduate, took fourth place in the boys pole vault. Davis also placed seventh in the boys shot put.

Swain County won the girls team title in large fashion with 78 points followed by Pamlico Co. with 52 and Research Triangle 46. Mountain Island Charter took the boys team title with 91.50 points followed by Pine Lake Prep. 54 and Franklin Academy 42.50.

In addition to Davis and Siweumptewa, several other Cherokee H.S. athletes competed on Friday including Jonathan Frady, recent graduate, who placed seventh in the boys 200M dash and the girls 4x800M relay team (Betty Lossiah, Jaylynne Esquivel, Rosa Reyes, and Leilaya McMillan) which took 14th place.

Several other Smoky Mountain Conference athletes medaled including:

Paul White (Hayesville, boys 400M dash, fourth place

Brock Adams (Robbinsville), boys 110M hurdles, first place – state champion; 300M Hurdles, fourth place

Murphy boys 4x800M relay team, fourth place

Ryelan Snowden (Murphy), boys high jump, second place

Matthew Gray (Swain Co.), boys pole vault, first place – state champion

Jake McTaggart (Hayesville), boys discus throw, first place – state champion; boys shot put, second place

Michael Winchester (Swain Co.), boys discus throw, second place

Rashad Davis (Murphy), boys shot put, fourth place

Zoie Shuler (Robbinsville), girls 100M dash, fourth place; girls long jump, second place; girls triple jump, second place

Monica Riordan (Swain Co.), girls 100M hurdles, first place – state champion

Jessie Lohmann (Swain Co.), girls 300M Hurdles, first place – state champion; girls 100M hurdles, fourth place

Murphy girls 4x100M relay team, second place

Swain Co. girls 4x100M relay team, fourth place

Swain Co. girls 4x200M relay team, third place

Robbinsville girls 4x200M relay team, fourth place

Swain Co. girls 4x400M relay team, third place

Reah Dingle (Swain Co.), girls triple jump, fourth place

Amelia Rogers (Swain Co.), girls pole vault, first place – state champion

Sarah Pullium (Murphy), girls discus throw, first place – state champion; girls shot put, second place

Natalie Stuckey (Swain Co.), girls discus throw, second place

Jordan Oliver (Murphy), wheelchair discus throw, second place; wheelchair shot put, second place