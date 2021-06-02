TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee travels to Hayesville for tri-school meet

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee High School track and field team traveled to Hayesville on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1 to participate in a tri-school meet with Hayesville and Hiwassee Dam. Following are Cherokee’s results, per nc.milesplit.com:

Girls

100M Dash

2 – Leilaya McMillan 14.09

3 – Awee Walkingstick 15.58

4 – Niya Mora 16.25

200M Dash

2 – Awee Walkingstick 33.46

800M Run

2 – Rosa Reyes 2:41.63

4 – Janna Girty 3:27.11

100M Hurdles

3 – Shelby Solis 21.72

300M Hurdles

2 – Shelby Solis 1:07.31

4x100M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 1:00.39

4x400M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 4:54.49

4x800M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 12:15.56

Long Jump

3 – Aria Foerst 12-11

Discus Throw

3 – Jaelyn Lossiah 60-9

Shot Put

1 – Aria Foerst 25-6

5 – Jaelyn Lossiah 22-0

Boys

200M Dash

3 – Cameron Lane 25.19

400M Dash

2 – Anthony Lossiah 59.80

3 – Jaylen Bark 1:05.44

6 – Tanis Esquivel 1:09.96

800M Run

1 – Rocky Peebles 2:14.43

2 – Tanin Esquivel 2:20.81

4 – Darrin Brown 2:37.21

1600M Run

2 – Jaylen Bark 5:23.51

4 – Tanis Esquivel 5:50.97

5 – Oztin Swayney 5:51.19

7 – Eli Bird 6:25.07

3200M Run

1 – Ayden Thompson 12:06.41

300M Hurdles

2 – William Hartbarger 54.98

4x100M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 48.26

4x400M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 3:57.43

4x800M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 9:48.00

High Jump

3 – William Hartbarger 5-8

4 – Kade Trantham 5-6

Long Jump

3 – Tso Smith 16-7

Triple Jump

3 – Anthony Lossiah 34-2

5 – William Hartbarger 32-9.75

Discus Throw

2 – Kensen Davis 119-5

3 – Luke Climbingbear 91-0

4 – Derek Reynolds 86-6

Shot Put

2 – Kensen Davis 42-9

5 – Luke Climbingbear 32-10

7 – Derek Reynolds 29-1