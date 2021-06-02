TRACK & FIELD: Cherokee travels to Hayesville for tri-school meet
One Feather Staff Report
The Cherokee High School track and field team traveled to Hayesville on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1 to participate in a tri-school meet with Hayesville and Hiwassee Dam. Following are Cherokee’s results, per nc.milesplit.com:
Girls
100M Dash
2 – Leilaya McMillan 14.09
3 – Awee Walkingstick 15.58
4 – Niya Mora 16.25
200M Dash
2 – Awee Walkingstick 33.46
800M Run
2 – Rosa Reyes 2:41.63
4 – Janna Girty 3:27.11
100M Hurdles
3 – Shelby Solis 21.72
300M Hurdles
2 – Shelby Solis 1:07.31
4x100M Relay
1 – Cherokee team 1:00.39
4x400M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 4:54.49
4x800M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 12:15.56
Long Jump
3 – Aria Foerst 12-11
Discus Throw
3 – Jaelyn Lossiah 60-9
Shot Put
1 – Aria Foerst 25-6
5 – Jaelyn Lossiah 22-0
Boys
200M Dash
3 – Cameron Lane 25.19
400M Dash
2 – Anthony Lossiah 59.80
3 – Jaylen Bark 1:05.44
6 – Tanis Esquivel 1:09.96
800M Run
1 – Rocky Peebles 2:14.43
2 – Tanin Esquivel 2:20.81
4 – Darrin Brown 2:37.21
1600M Run
2 – Jaylen Bark 5:23.51
4 – Tanis Esquivel 5:50.97
5 – Oztin Swayney 5:51.19
7 – Eli Bird 6:25.07
3200M Run
1 – Ayden Thompson 12:06.41
300M Hurdles
2 – William Hartbarger 54.98
4x100M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 48.26
4x400M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 3:57.43
4x800M Relay
2 – Cherokee team 9:48.00
High Jump
3 – William Hartbarger 5-8
4 – Kade Trantham 5-6
Long Jump
3 – Tso Smith 16-7
Triple Jump
3 – Anthony Lossiah 34-2
5 – William Hartbarger 32-9.75
Discus Throw
2 – Kensen Davis 119-5
3 – Luke Climbingbear 91-0
4 – Derek Reynolds 86-6
Shot Put
2 – Kensen Davis 42-9
5 – Luke Climbingbear 32-10
7 – Derek Reynolds 29-1