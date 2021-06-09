OBITUARY: Robert “Bobby” Francis Stamper

Robert “Bobby” Francis Stamper, 60, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Bobby was the son of the late Robert F. Stamper, Jr. and Jean (Armachain) Sill. He was an auto painter by trade and had worked at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino in the past. Bobby had many friends and will be missed by those that knew him best.

Bobby leaves behind his children, Robbie Stamper (Miranda) and Shona Stamper Wade (Justin) of Sylva; a brother, Dave Stamper (Alyne) of Cherokee; sisters, Debbie Stamper and Wendy Stamper Baum (Kenny); other relatives include, Jane Owle, Sue Rattler, Edith Queen, Ray Stamper, and Ned Stamper; and grandchildren, Jaden Wade, Joscelyn Stamper, Cambry Stamper, and Corbin Wade.

A private family graveside service has been planned for Thursday, June 10 at the Stamper Family Cemetery in the Soco Community of Cherokee at 12 noon with Pastor Ben Reed officiating. Pall Bearers will be among family and funeral personnel.

The family would like to thank those that have phoned and given condolences.

