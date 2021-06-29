OBITUARY: No-Qui-Si (Star) Sampson

No-Qui-Si (Star) Sampson, age 44, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at Cherokee Indian Hospital on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Star, as he was commonly known as, is survived by his loving wife, Shakira Sampson.

Star also leaves behind his mother, Inez (Tinker) Sampson; children, Brandon Kyle Sampson, Jessa Emma Jailece Sampson, Aydn Kane Sampson, and Elle Jace Eleece Sampson; brother, Ryne Sampson; and sister, Quedi Sampson.

Also surviving are his aunts, Gwen Wildcatt, Henrietta Sampson, Tootsie Gloyne, Harriet Sampson, and Una Lea Sampson; uncles, Delbert Sampson and Leon Sampson; and several nieces and nephews.

Star was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Leauna C. Littlejohn; grandmother, Mickey Sampson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service was held on June 23 in the Crowe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryne Sampson, Steven Youngdeer, Dustin Armachain, Marshall Bradley, Logan Teesateskie, and Andy Gloyne.