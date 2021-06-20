OBITUARY: Emily Walkingstick West

Emily Walkingstick West, 81, of Cherokee, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Emily was the daughter of the late Johnny and Emma Walkingstick.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman West; daughter, Donna West Welch; and her brother, Daniel Walkingstick. She leaves behind one daughter, Norma Craig (Bo); one brother, John Ed Walkingstick; one sister, Maybelle Dunn (Mike); five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one aunt, Joy Smith (John).

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Macedonia Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday at the Church.