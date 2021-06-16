Nighttime paving begins on Newfound Gap Road 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced that nighttime work will begin on an 8-mile section of Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap. This paving project began in February and should be complete by Nov. 30. Due to heavy summer traffic, daytime work will not resume until August 16.

Visitors traveling on Newfound Gap Road should expect nighttime delays when traveling through the area. Lane closures are permitted from 7 p.m. on Sundays through 7 a.m. on Fridays. The lane closures will be managed with flagging operations and a pilot car to lead traffic through work zones. In addition, some parking areas and pull-offs will be closed intermittently. No lane closures will occur on weekends or holidays.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded the $8.5 million paving contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries Inc of Burnsville NC. Roadwork includes the application of a pavement preservation treatment along a 6-mile section of the roadway and a full pavement rehabilitation for the remainder.

For more information about road conditions, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

– National Park Service release