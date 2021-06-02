Museum of the Cherokee Indian announces appointment of new executive director

The Board of Trustees of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian announced recently the appointment of Shana Bushyhead Condill as the new executive director.

Board President Samantha Ferguson said, “Ms. Condill brings a wealth of experience to lead the Museum into a new era as its first female leader. The Board has confidence that Ms. Condill, working in conjunction with the Board and the Cherokee people, will enhance and improve the scholarship and the public presentation of the Museum. Ms. Condill’s exceptional experience coupled with her cultural knowledge is unique and distinguishes her as a prime candidate for this undertaking.”

Condill, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, comes to the Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI) from the National Gallery of Art, Washington. She holds degrees from Illinois Wesleyan University and the University of Delaware and has worked in the museum and cultural field for over 20 years.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead the Museum into a new chapter and am extremely fortunate to have inherited a team of talented and passionate professionals. My very first museum job was here at MCI, and I have always had this museum in mind as I’ve learned lessons throughout my career. We are ready to build upon the work of the previous 75 years to continue to tell our story in innovative and meaningful ways” Condill said.

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed remarked, “Shana’s appointment as the executive director of the Museum is a significant shift toward empowering young professionals in leadership roles. Our tradition of women leaders has come full circle with this appointment, and I am confident Shana will receive support from our community as she advances the Museum of the Cherokee Indian.”

– Museum of the Cherokee Indian release