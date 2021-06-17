Memorial Service announcements for Sidney and Linda Myers

Sidney Lee Myers, 78, of Cherokee, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at his residence.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Linda Myers, 80, also of Cherokee, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Sidney.

The Myers Family are honoring Sidney and Linda’s wishes by celebrating their lives at their childhood churches in Townsend, Tenn.

A memorial service for Sidney will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, 132 Bethel Church Road, Townsend, Tenn.

A memorial service for Linda will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Campground United Methodist Church, 7466 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, Tenn.

John Mitchell will be officiating both services

The Myers Family kindly suggests if friends and family would like to send flowers to please contact Coulter Florist- 2100 Sevierville Road, Maryville Tennessee. (865-982-9300)