LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Toys for Tots coordinator seeking building use donation

I am the Toys For Tots (TFT) coordinator for Macon, Jackson, Swain counties in North Carolina and Rabun, Ga. We have been blessed over the last 15 years to have a building that fit our needs. Last year, we had to move out of the old Franklin Walmart and have not been able to find a building to use. Since 1996, Smoky Mountain TFT has helped over 20,000 children, with gifts at Christmas, in western North Carolina and north Georgia. To continue helping less fortunate children, we need to secure a building with at least 1,200 square feet to collect, sort and distribute toys to over 2,000 children a year. Anyone who can donate the use of a building, would be able to get a tax write off for the amount the building would rent for. I am asking for your help in this matter, anything you could do to help would be appreciated. Please share with everyone and by any means available to you. I know that a place is out there that would meet our needs.

Sincerely,

Randy Dean Hughes

TFT Coordinator

franklin.nc@toysfortots.org