EBCI Primary Election voter turn-out rates
The following voter turn-out information was supplied to the One Feather by the EBCI Board of Elections:
• Total registered voters total: 4,988
– Total voters casting ballots: 1,413
– Percentage of voters participating: 28.33 percent
• Total registered voters for Big Cove: 767
– Total voters casting ballots: 155
– Percentage of voters participating: 20.21 percent
• Total registered voters for Birdtown: 1,728
– Total voters casting ballots: 577
– Percentage of voters participating: 33.39 percent
• Total registered voters for Yellowhill: 910
– Total voters casting ballots: 227
– Percentage of voters participating: 24.95 percent
• Total registered voters for Wolftown: 1,192
– Total voters casting ballots: 346
– Percentage of voters participating: 29.03 percent
• Total registered voters for Big Y: 391
– Total voters casting ballots: 108
– Percentage of voters participating: 27.62 percent