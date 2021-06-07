EBCI Primary Election voter turn-out rates

The following voter turn-out information was supplied to the One Feather by the EBCI Board of Elections:

• Total registered voters total: 4,988

– Total voters casting ballots: 1,413

– Percentage of voters participating: 28.33 percent

• Total registered voters for Big Cove: 767

– Total voters casting ballots: 155

– Percentage of voters participating: 20.21 percent

• Total registered voters for Birdtown: 1,728

– Total voters casting ballots: 577

– Percentage of voters participating: 33.39 percent

• Total registered voters for Yellowhill: 910

– Total voters casting ballots: 227

– Percentage of voters participating: 24.95 percent

• Total registered voters for Wolftown: 1,192

– Total voters casting ballots: 346

– Percentage of voters participating: 29.03 percent

• Total registered voters for Big Y: 391

– Total voters casting ballots: 108

– Percentage of voters participating: 27.62 percent