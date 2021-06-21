Cherokee Summer Carnival returning

Special to the One Feather

After a long year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Cherokee Summer Carnival returns to the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds for six big days on July 6-11. Promoters have announced that C & M Southern Midways from Eastabogo, Ala. will field almost 30 amusement rides, games, and food units that will feature some of the newest rides in the amusement industry.

During the past several months since the state has reopened its entertainment venues, record numbers of festival and fair goers have attended events such as this.

Thrill rides such as the giant Ferris wheel, flying bobs, zipper, paratrooper, and gravitron will be enjoyed by riders of all ages. Almost a dozen rides will attract the younger visitors to the fairgrounds. A dozen games of skill will give away inflatable prizes and stuffed animals of all sizes. Of course, the usual fun foods such as funnel cakes, Italian sausage, Philly cheesesteak, cotton candy and candy apples, and other carnival foods will be available.

Individual ride tickets for $1 each with most rides taking 3-5 tickets will be available. Wristbands can also be purchased for $25 giving patrons unlimited ride access for any one day. Discount coupons are available throughout Cherokee at convenience stores, fast food restaurants and welcome centers.

Promoters have also announced that local vendors can set up at the event for a small fee. Call (843) 385-3180 for more information.