109th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair Vendor Information

The Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds is taking applications for the food booth drawing, food truck/stand-alone and the craft vendor Spaces for the 109th Annual Cherokee Indian Fair until Friday, June 18 at 4 p.m. Food vendors must be at least 18 years old to qualify for a space or booth. Please submit your application with your menu attached to it to Lisa Frady (lisafrad@ebci-nsn.gov) by the deadline above. No exceptions will be made. The drawing will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m.

You must be present at the drawing and pay in cash for your booth on the spot if one is awarded. A receipt will be issued at the time of payment. The fee for the food booth spaces is the total amount for the five-day event. Only enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are allowed to apply for a food booths. However, the craft vendor space and five stand-alone spaces outside of the food booths are open to anyone and are sold on a first come first serve basis. There is a deposit of $125 required for the food booths for the key return and booth clean-up. The deposit will be returned upon key return and clean-up. The deposit is required with the payment on the day of the drawing.

The prices for the spaces are as follows:

Food Truck/Food Vendor Stand Alone outside of the booths 10’ x 20’ space = $250.00

Food Booth without Fryer = $300

Food Booth with Fryer = $400

Craft Vendor Space (10’ X 10’) = $200

Info: Lisa Frady 359-6471 788-1708

– Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds release