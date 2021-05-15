WRESTLING: Cherokee participates in tri-school meet at Hayesville

The Cherokee High School varsity wrestling team traveled to Hayesville High School on Thursday, May 13 to participate in a tri-school meet with Hayesville and Rosman. Following are results of Cherokee’s matches on the night per trackwrestling.com:

Cherokee 30 Hayesville 24

113 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) win by forfeit

132 – Cable Krieger (Hayes) win by forfeit

138 – Mason Cook (Hayes) win by forfeit

152 – Zane Lucksavage (Hayes) over Caden Trantham (CHS) by fall

160 – Braden Taylor (CHS) over William Wimpey (Hayes) by fall

170 – Caden Pheasant (CHS) over Brian Daniel Austin-Ojeda (Hayes) by fall

182 – Chase Calhoun (CHS) win by forfeit

195 – Ian Crowe (CHS) win by forfeit

220 – Ethan Taylor (Hayes) win by forfeit

Cherokee 24 Rosman 24

113 – Jaylynn Esquivel (CHS) win by forfeit

120 – Brandon Ropp (Ros) win by forfeit

138 – Cole Combs (Ros) over Alitama Perkins (CHS) by fall

152 – Cole Combs (Ros) over Caden Trantham (CHS) by fall

160 – Braden Taylor (CHS) win by forfeit

170 – Nicolas Mariani (Ros) over Caden Pheasant (CHS) by fall

182 – Chase Calhoun (CHS) win by forfeit

195 – Ian Crowe (CHS) over Jeshua Whited (Ros) by fall