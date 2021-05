WRESTLING: Braves weekly results round-up

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee Braves varsity wrestling team participated in a three-school meet at Franklin High School on the evening of Thursday, May 6 with Smoky Mountain being the third school. Following are results of both of Cherokee’s matches per trackwrestling.com:

Franklin 48 Cherokee 25

106 – James Browning (Franklin) win by forfeit

113 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) over Joseph Spates (Franklin) by fall

126 – Ben Waldroop (Franklin) win by forfeit

132 – Logan Mack (Franklin) win by forfeit

138 – Nicholas Howard (Franklin) over Alitama Perkins (CHS) by fall

145 – Chase Browning (Franklin) over Kaden Trantham (CHS) by fall

152 – Dakota Siweumptewa (CHS) over Aiden Carpenter (Franklin) by major decision 15-4

160 – Braden Taylor (CHS) over Jackson Guy (Franklin) by fall

170 – Caden Pheasant (CHS) over Bryan Rodriguez (Franklin) by decision 6-5

182 – Chase Calhoun (CHS) over Braden Cody (Franklin) by fall

195 – Isaac Jennings (Franklin) win by forfeit

220 – Branden Berger (Franklin) win by forfeit

285 – Cameron Cody (Franklin) over Masih Catolster (Cherokee) by fall

Smoky Mountain 53 Cherokee 17

113 – Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) win by forfeit

120 – Blake Stevens (SM) win by forfeit

126 – Tito Palacios (SM) win by forfeit

132 – Jose Ramos (SM) win by forfeit

138 – Sam Hudson (SM) over Alitama Perkins (CHS) by fall

145 – Alex Rodriguez (SM) over Kaden Trantham (CHS) by technical fall 17-1

152 – Etian Afriat (SM) over Dakota Siweumptewa by fall

160 – Elijah Rodriguez (SM) win by forfeit

170 – Caden Pheasant (CHS) over Tucker Watterson (SM) by technical fall 17-0

182 – Chase Calhoun (CHS) over Eli Hamilton (SM) by fall

195 – Kobe Coggins (SM) win by forfeit

285 – Gage Stevens (SM) win by forfeit

Cherokee traveled to Swain Co. on the evening of Friday, May 7 with the following results:

Swain 66 Cherokee 15

106 – Abhi Patel (Swain) win by forfeit

113 – Owen Craig (Swain) over Jaylynne Esquivel (CHS) by fall at 2:35

120 – John Parton (Swain) win by forfeit

126 – Cameron Phillips (Swain) win by forfeit

132 – Adam Cotterman (Swain) win by forfeit

138 – Dhruv Senghani (Swain) over Alitama Perkins (CHS) by fall at 1:18

145 – Israel Ferguson (Swain) over Kaden Trantham (CHS) by fall at 1:12

152 – Lawson Woodard (Swain) win by forfeit

160 – Braden Taylor (CHS) over Justin “Cole” Wikle (Swain) by fall at 0:41

170 – Gabriel Lillard (Swain) win by forfeit

182 – Chase Calhoun (CHS) over Lucas Sutton (Swain) by decision 8-6

195 – Blake Sain (Swain) win by forfeit

220 Kohlton Neadeau (Swain) win by forfeit

285 – Masih Catolster (CHS) over Conner Driver (Swain) by fall at 1:18