Upcoming Single-lane Closures on Spur for Maintenance Activity

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 10. Roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning. These temporary closures are necessary to help ensure the safety of workers along the narrow shoulders on the heavily trafficked road.

The single-lane closures will begin daily at 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday during the week of June 1 along the northbound Spur. Work is expected to shift to the southbound Spur beginning daily at 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday during the week of June 7. Motorists are reminded to expect traffic delays, reduce speed, and use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.