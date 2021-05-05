Tribal Court Judgment Summary for May 4

Bradley, Jessica Alane

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed, No Discovery

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed, No Discovery

Junaluska, Nina Marie

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, 120 days suspended, placed on supervised probation for no long than one year and must cooperate with Family Safety recommendations

Smith, John Patrick

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed, No Labs Sent

Wolfe, Dara Chantia

14-70.14 Obstructing Governmental Functions – Dismissed, No Discovery