Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for May 5, 6

Judgment Summary for May 5

Blythe, Anita Kaye

14-25.2 Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed, Improper Charge

French, Walther Nathaniel

14-25.13 Harassment – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed, Insufficient Charge

George, Amanda Lynn

14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule II – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, No Labs Sent

Sequoyah, Lewis Clinton

14-95.6(b)(2) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling, Delivering, or Possessing with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

Judgment Summary for May 6

Wolfe, Dara Chantia

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 6 months jail time, credit for time served (21 days), inpatient treatment will count towards sentence, defendant is to be transferred to inpatient facility to serve sentence

14-70.17 Obstructing Justice – Dismissed on Plea, defendant shall receive a Substance Abuse Assessment while in detention