TRACK & FIELD: Several Cherokee athletes win gold at SMC Middle School Championship

One Feather Staff Report

Several members of the Cherokee Middle School track and field team won gold at the annual Smoky Mountain Conference Middle School Championship held in Andrews on Saturday, May 22. Taking first place in their events were:

Dvdaya Swimmer, girls 400M Dash, 1:03.93; and girls triple jump, 32-2.5

Cherokee girls 4x100M relay team, 4:40.81

Luke Smith, boys discus throw, 126-0; and shot put, 40-3

The following teams participated in the event: Andrews Middle, Cherokee Middle, Hayesville Middle, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Martins Creek Middle, Murphy Middle, Robbinsville Middle, Rosman Middle, and Swain Co. Middle. Following are results, per nc.milesplit.com, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all Cherokee finishers:

Girls

100M Dash

1 – Marlee Hicks (Swain) 14.19

2 – Sienna Hackshaw (Swain) 14.38

3 – Makynna McDonald (Ros) 14.44

11 – Lolo Hogner (CMS) 15.24

12 – Naomi Taylor (CMS) 15.30

200M Dash

1 – Ava Shook (Hayes) 29.08

2 – Izzy Walker (Swain) 29.66

3 – Marlee Hicks (Swain) 29.84

10 – Lolo Hogner (CMS) 31.71

12 – Naomi Taylor (CMS) 31.99

400M Dash

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer (CMS) 1:03.93

2 – Emma Ashe (Hayes) 1:06.39

3 – Leena Lape (MMS) 1:08.36

7 – Madison Rogers (CMS) 1:12.03

9 – Aaliyah Reed (CMS) 1:12.79

800M Run

1 – Arizona Blankenship (Swain) 2:26.56

2 – Annie Lewis (Swain) 2:34.00

3 – Selu Swayney (CMS) 2:48.12

14 – Lily Blythe (CMS) 3:15.07

15 – Yvonne Saunooke (CMS) 3:18.26

1600M Run

1 – Arizona Blankenship (Swain) 5:17.88

2 – Annie Lewis (Swain) 5:49.34

3 – Halie Hill (HD) 6:03.16

6 – Selu Swayney (CMS) 6:23.64

10 – Yvonne Saunooke (CMS) 6:53.55

11 – Izzy Raby (CMS) 6:55.97

100M Hurdles

1 – Makynna McDonald (Ros) 18.19

2 – Jocie Hammond (And) 19.20

3 – Kylie Donaldson (And) 19.21

9 – Joscelyn Stamper (CMS) 21.88

4x100M Relay

1 – Swain 55.21

2 – Cherokee 56.57

3 – Andrews 58.34

4x200M Relay

1 – Hayesville 1:58.46

2 – 2:05.70

3 – Swain 2:06.26

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee 4:40.81

2 – Swain 4:42.85

3 – Robbinsville 4:58.00

4x800M Relay

1 – Swain 10:53.46

2 – Hayesville 11:45.77

3 – Cherokee 12:10.15

High Jump

1 – Gracie Sutton (Swain) 5-00

2 – Ava Shook (Hayes) 4-06

3 – Lillian Orr (Ros) 4-04

4 – Joscelyn Stamper (CMS) 4-04

Long Jump

1 – Pacey Jordan (Robb) 17-10.75

2 – Kylie Donaldson (And) 14-07.75

3 – Julia Layno (CMS) 14-03

5 – Daisee Raby (CMS) 13-02.50

12 – Naomi Taylor (CMS) 11-09

Triple Jump

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer (CMS) 32-02.50

2 – Izzy Walker (Swain) 31-05

3 – Ava Shook (Hayes) 30-04

8 – Livia Crowe (CMS) 27-01.50

11 – Daisee Raby (CMS) 24-04.75

Discus Throw

1 – Gracey Sneed (Martins) 78-05

2 – Mala Bradley (Swain) 73-01

3 – Emily Hoxit (Ros) 71-01

4 – Julia Layno (CMS) 68-08

9 – Whitney Rogers (CMS) 60-03

14 – Joscelyn Stamper (CMS) 54-08

Shot Put

1 – Olivia McNabb (HD) 28-04

2 – Whitney Rogers (CMS) 28-00.50

3 – Faith Woodard (Swain) 27-10

4 – Julia Layno (CMS) 27-04

6 – Madison Rogers (CMS) 25-07

Boys

100M Dash

1 – Daniel Allen (Hayes) 12.27

2 – Cale Harger (HD) 12.51

3 – Kegan Ellis (And) 12.61

14 – Jonathan Saylor (CMS) 13.69

18 – Luke Smith (CMS) 14.24

20 – Kyiatan Johnson (CMS) 14.98

200M Dash

1 – Daniel Allen (Hayes) 24.84

2 – Cale Harger (HD) 25.19

3 – Ryan Payne (MMS) 25.19

400M Dash

1 – Ryan Payne (MMS) 55.70

2 – Braiden Ledford (HD) 1:01.43

3 – Myca Mustin (And) 1:03.40

800M Run

1 – O’Malley Salinas (And) 2:21.91

2 – Ogana Swimmer (CMS) 2:25.59

3 – Cannon Brewer (Hayes) 2:30.33

1600M Run

1 – O’Malley Salinas (And) 5:00.27

2 – Ethan Russell (HD) 5:29.03

3 – Cole Miller (MMS) 5:51.22

110M Hurdles

1 – Kelan McCullough (Swain) 18.00

2 – Johan Webb (Hayes) 18.76

3 – Kyle Shaheen (Hayes) 20.89

4x100M Relay

1 – Hayesville 49.82

2 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 51.77

3 – Swain 51.83

6 – Cherokee 56.40

4x200M Relay

1 – Hayesville 1:42.11

2 – Murphy 1:49.16

3 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 1:52.87

4x400M Relay

1 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 4:23.14

2 – Andrews 4:27.59

3 – Hayesville 4:38.15

4x800M Relay

1 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 10:17.55

2 – Hayesville 11:08.21

3 – Murphy 11:57.58

High Jump

1 – Kelan McCullough (Swain) 5-04

2 – Kenyon Rogers (Hayes) 5-02

3 – Kegan Ellis (And) 5-00

Long Jump

1 – Cale Harger (HD) 18-09

2 – Kamdyn Koop (MMS) 18-00.50

3 – Kegan Ellis (And) 17-05

13 – Kyitan Johnson (CMS) 13-08.25

Triple Jump

1 – Kyle Shaheen (Hayes) 35-05.25

2 – Ogana Swimmer (CMS) 31-07

3 – Johan Webb (Hayes) 30-10.50

Discus Throw

1 – Luke Smith (CMS) 126-00

2 – William Wood (And) 120-11

3 – Tytan Teesateskie (Robb) 92-05

11 – Jonathan Rivera (CMS) 73-03

Shot Put

1 – Luke Smith (CMS) 40-03

2 – Tytan Teesateskie (Robb) 37-04

3 – Antonio Hernandez (And) 34-07

13 – Zaynon Taylor (CMS) 28-01