Topton man sentenced in embezzlement case

A Topton man admitted in court to stealing almost $2 million from his former employer.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said Gregory Darrell Moore, 62, will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to 13 counts of embezzlement.

From 2007 to 2017, Moore worked as office manager for Dutt & Wagner, an Abington food distributor based in Andrews that serves the Southeast.

Moore was responsible for accounts receivable/accounts payable, payroll, truck records and more, with authorization to sign checks, using a stamped signature.

Beginning in 2012 and continuing into 2017, Moore wrote himself checks totaling $1,944,215.71.

An investigation showed Moore underreported money amounts to the business, writing himself checks for the difference and altering bank records to hide his transgressions.

A Virginia employee of Dutt and Wagner discovered Moore’s wrongdoing.

Special prosecutor Scott Harkey handled the case.

– 43rd Prosecutorial District release