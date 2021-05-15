OBITUARY: Tinsa Lambert Sanders

Tinsa Lambert Sanders, 90, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 13, 2021. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Cora Bradley Lambert and wife of the late Winford Sanders.

She was a member of Towstring Baptist Church.

Tinsa was preceded in death by her sisters, Floy Mathews, Lela Bales, Cleo Galloway, Eula Sanders; and brothers, Dan, Robert and Floyd Lambert.

She is survived by her daughter, Cora Sanders Crowe; grandchild, Kristin Crowe; brother, Ray Lambert; special friend of the family, Randall Banfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Towstring Baptist Church. Revs. J.T. Lambert, Danny Lambert and Raymond Mathews will officiate with burial in the Towstring Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.