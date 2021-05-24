OBITUARY: Robert Thomas “Tommy” Reed

Robert Thomas “Tommy” Reed, 67, of Sevierville, Tenn. and formerly of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tommy was the son of the late Wilson H. Reed and Dale (Owenby) Reed. He was a basket maker by trade and is survived by his spouse Marie Green of the home.

Tommy is survived by his children, Rebecca L. Reed, Robert D. Reed, Robin F. Reed, Randall T. Reed, Chris Buckner, April Rayfield (Joe) and Ben Carper; brother, Fredrick Reed (Janice); sisters, Bonnie Reed Woodby and Florence “Babe” Reed; special friend Sam Thompson’ and many nieces and nephews.

Tommy is preceded in death by brothers Charlie Reed, Mike Reed and Allen Reed.

Funeral services were held on May 11. Pastor Ben Reed officiated the service and Michael Reed, David Reed, and other family were pallbearers. An immediate burial took place in the Reed Family Cemetery by the home.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.