OBITUARY: Robert Eugene Flippo

Robert Eugene Flippo, age 64, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, April 30, 2021. He is the son of the late Emmett Flippo and Mary Sue Hendrix Tipton.

Robert was also preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Flippo, Jimmy Flippo and Gerold Flippo; and sisters, Joyce Jacobs and Betty Jeter.

Robert is survived by the mother of his children, LeAnn Swayney Flippo; children, Emmitt Lee Floyd Flippo and Anita Nickole Flippo; step-mother, Margarett Flippo; half-brother, Hawk Franklin; one grandchild, Sylas Lee-Anthony Waldroup; special friend, John Allison; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on May 4 beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

