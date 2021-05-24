OBITUARY: Patricia Tootie Kanott Lambert

Patricia Tootie Kanott Lambert, age 71, of Cherokee, passed away at her residence in the Wolftown Community on Friday, May 14, 2021 after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Cherokee and member of Acquoni Baptist Church, she is the daughter of the late William H. Kanott and Naomi Jackson. Making the trip by herself to Cleveland, Ohio, she attended and graduated from Cleveland Academy of Professional Secretaries and then worked as a secretary for The Job Corps until she retired.

Patricia leaves behind son, Timmy Ray Smith (Kissi) of Cherokee; daughter, Kathy Smith of the home; six grandchildren, Kayla Smith (Langston), Raymius Smith (Avery), Jacee Smith, Naomi Smith, Jabrien Smith, and Megan Wilnoty; five great-grandchildren, Carter Rae Smith, Tyrus T. Swimmer, William Jace Smith, Omee Haize Wood, and A’kayla Mae Smith.

Also surviving are brothers, Moe Kanott (Chris) and Denny Kanott; sisters, Rock Burgess, Nancy Wahnetah (Rob), and Brenda Mestas (Anthony); great uncle, Simpson Queen; aunts, Barbara Robie (Barry) and Mary Jackson; special friend, Mollie Littlejohn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patricia was also preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Kanott; sister, Cookie Wolfe; sister-in-law, Frances Kanott; and nephews, Kevin Long and John Burgess.

Funeral services were held on May 18 at Acquoni Baptist Chapel with Harley Maney and Joe Wolfe officiating. Burial was in the Jackson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mark Littlejohn, Mark Kanott, Ben Stamper, Jeremy Wolfe, Buford Smith, George Burgess, Chad George, and James Kanott. Honorary Pallbearers were Jason George, Blaine Wolfe, John Marman, and Cade Mintz.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.