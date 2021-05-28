OBITUARY: Laura Beth Shuttle

Laura Beth Shuttle unexpectedly died Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at the age of 63. Preceeded by her mother, Mary Lambert, and her brother, Wesley Lambert.

She is survived by her husband, John Shuttle; her son, Travis Shuttle and his girlfriend Hillary Barrows along with their son Hunter Shuttle; daughter, Jackie Shuttle and her two children Jennifer McCarthy and Ashley Therrien; stepdaughter, Koren Steventon; and Laura‘s father, Clyde Morris Lambert.

She loved her grandchildren very much. She loved camping, going for long rides, traveling to different states, and visiting the ocean. She also loved gaming but, most of all she loved spending time with her family, the highlight of her life was her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. There will be a gathering at a later date that will be announced.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.