OBITUARY: Jimmy Nathan Williams

Jimmy Nathan Williams, 27, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 1, 2021. A native of Hogansville, Ga. and longtime resident of Bryson City, he was the son of the late Jimmy and Donna Williams. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmy David Williams Sr.

He is survived by one daughter, Jane Alexandria Gray of Asheboro; one sister, Anna Patterson and wife Brittany of Bryson City; his girlfriend, Tonya Winchester of Bryson City; grandmother, Dora Brown of Bryson City; Jennifer Cagle and husband Tony of Hogansville, Ga., Nikki Turner and husband Jason of Franklin, Ga., Anthony Cagle and wife Shannon of Franklin, Ga., and Chevy Cagle of Hogansville, Ga., and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.