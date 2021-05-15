OBITUARY: Jeremiah Long

Jeremiah Long, 63 of the Big Y Community, Loving brother and uncle went to his eternal home Friday, May 14, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven Long and Lucy George Long; brothers, Steve “Frog” George, Robert “Humpty” Long, and Russell Long.

He is survived by his sisters, Anona “Nonnie” Crowe, and Zena Wolfe and husband Melvin of the home, and a brother, Jim Long and Kissie; a special great-nephew, John Anthony “Scoogie” Tahquette; numerous nieces and nephews; his loving fur babies, Monk Monk and Snowball, and his four special feathered friends.

A native of Cherokee, Jeremiah loved to play piano and guitar while singing gospel music. He worked for Qualla Public Transportation for many years transporting the work force and senior citizens where he started playing the piano for the Cherokee Senior Citizens as they enjoyed traveling to many different senior events. Jeremiah was a CNA in a Canton Nursing Facility for many years until he returned home to help care for his mother where he also started doing Bead Work for the rest of his life.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Patrick O’Dell and Jimbo Sneed will officiate with burial at Long Cemetery.

The Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.

Immediately following the service there will be a final visitation at 152 Long Cemetery Rd. Cherokee NC 28719 off of Big Witch Rd. in Cherokee.

Pallbearers will be his Nephews.