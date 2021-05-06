OBITUARY: James Thurman Rogers

James “Papa Jimbo” Rogers, 80, of Andrews, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at a Murphy hospital. He was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County. He had worked for Baker Furniture for 30 years. Jim was a charter member of Valleytown Rural Fire Department and Andrews Rescue Squad where he had served for fifty-two years. He was also a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Jim had been a member and past deacon at Vengeance Creek Baptist Church before moving his membership to Valleytown Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late “Doc” and Lucy Queen Rogers. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Leuna Adams, Margie Creason, and infant sister, Mary Margaret Rogers; and four brothers, William, Kyle, Buck, and Glenn Rogers.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Rogers; two daughters, Tammy Pullium and husband, Greg, of Marble and Towanna Walden and husband, Carl, of Lula, Ga.; a son, Dean Rogers and wife, Julie, of Waynesville; two sisters, Doris Adams, of Marble and Joyce McColley, of Marble; three granddaughters, Leah Hudson and husband, Coleman, Rachelle Rivera and husband, Eric, and Emily Furby and husband, Evan; four great grandchildren, Ryan and Trinity Hudson, Indie Faye Rivera, and Braylen James Furby; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Valleytown Baptist Church with the Reverend Marlon Blaylock and Reverend Derrick Palmer officiating. Interment will be in Valleytown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Leslie McKinney, Bill Bateman, Ray Frazier, Gary Rogers, Scott West and Lyle Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Andrews Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

The family will receive friends prior to the services on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Valleytown Baptist Church.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register will be available at www.iviefuneralhome.com