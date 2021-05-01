OBITUARY: James Pepion

James Pepion, 40, of Cherokee, went to his eternal home. He was the loving son of Julia and Kirk Lossiah; father of, Bitiste, Julius, Isabelle, and Duncan Pepion, and brother of Kassandra Lossie, Kelly Arch (Troy), Kaycee Lossiah (Taylor); brothers, Martin Pepion, and Kirk Jr.; a special nephew, Tyler Pepion (Raven); many nieces and nephews; aunts, Mary Grauman of Ball Club, Minn., Matilda Calhoun (Pat), Linda Swimmer (Virgil); uncle, Bruce Reed; and his paternal father, Willard Pepion of Browning, Mont.

James was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sam Reed and Lucinda Reed; one uncle, Bill Reed; aunts, Bessie Welch, Ollie Reed, Iva Gentry, Sharon Faye Reed; and his paternal grandparents, Woodrow Lossiah and Velma Lossiah.

James attended the Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was an electrician who was employed by Cherokee Electrical. He was also a member of Wa Yo Hi Indian Stick Ball team for many years as a player, driver, and coach.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3 at Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church. Pastor Tim Melton will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Wa Yo Hi Indian Stick Ball Team.

Burial will be at Reed Family Cemetery.