OBITUARY: Carol Ann Finckbone

Carol Ann Finckbone, 67, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. Carol was born in Miami, Fla. on Nov. 6, 1953 to the late Harold and Angela Finckbone. Carol graduated college with a cosmetology degree and worked at a nursing home. She loved music and buying albums. She enjoyed making jewelry and took interest in learning eight different languages. She attended Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her partner of 19 years, Nicholas Swayney of Cherokee, and one brother, James Finckbone.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Finckbone.

No services are planned at this time.

Appalachian Funeral Service is serving the Finckbone family.